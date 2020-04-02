Singer Wendy Shay says its pure disrespect to compare her to any musician except America’s Beyonce because the rest are not at par with her when it comes to doing music.

She took to Twitter to register her displeasure at fans who have started comparing producers. musicians, among other creatives who have made their marks in the entertainment industry on social media.

MORE:

The Uber Driver said:

I Dey see say some people dey pair Artistes together….me if eno be Beyoncé make nobody pair me with any Artiste.

To depict how serious she was, she added: Ghana wake up!!

Read the original post below:

I Dey see say some people dey pair Artists together….me if eno be Beyoncé make nobody pair me with any Artist

Ghana wake up !! — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) April 2, 2020

Some fans, however, disagreed with Wendy Shay: