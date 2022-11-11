Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay continues to cement her music prowess with her latest extended play, Enigma.

The seven-track playlist, which was released on November 11, comprises Afro-Highlife sounds winded with rhythmic flows that project the Rufftown singer’s soothing voice.

Wendy has been vibrant since her inception in the music space and ‘Enigma’, which has no features, touches on Wendy Shay’s versatility when it comes to music composure and arrangement.

Critics have toned down on her music ghostwriting allegation after the singer rubbished perceptions that most of her songs are written by her manager, Bullet.

Interestingly, music lovers had the hunch Wendy Shay would include her two hot singles, Survivor and Warning to the Enigma album, but they didn’t make it to the list.

Check out the album below:

