Embattled Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo, on Friday, November 11, 2022, finally appeared in the Chamber.

Pressmen, who were present, were eager to get the first statement of the former Gender Minister after several months of absence.

Beaming with smiles in a short media briefing, Miss Safo revealed it feels good to be back in Ghana.

She added there has also been a warm reception from her colleague parliamentarians.

The MP also sent greetings to her constituents as she pledges commitment and dedication to continue her service to them.

