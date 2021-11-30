Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay, has attracted glances as a latest video of her twerking has gone viral.

The musician gave her followers a free show while whining her waist to one of her latest tracks.

This is part of deliberate efforts to promote her Break My Waist banger, and the dance was to challenge other girls to ‘shake what their mama gave them’.

Wendy was rocking a bikini which but for a white cover-up would have exposed her entire backside.

Her fans, particularly celebrities, have rushed to her page to feed their eyes. “Eeii and eish” were the leading comments dropped under her post.

While many have gushed over her curvaceous body and erotic skills, others have wondered what happened to her repentance.

READ ALSO

Recall Wendy Shay announced that she is now living for the Lord and her actions are to proclaim the word of God and win souls into the kingdom.

Click to watch video: