You can even download shows to watch offline when you don’t have access to the internet. All you need is a Showmax subscription and a smartphone. Here’s how it works:

First of all, you’ll need to be a Showmax subscriber to use the app. Go to Showmax.com and sign up with your email address and create a password to get started.

If you only intend to watch Showmax on one mobile device, consider signing up for Showmax Mobile (¢19.99 p/m) or, if you’re a sports fan, choose Showmax Pro Mobile (¢59.99 p/m).

How to watch Showmax on my Android phone

1. Download the Showmax app from the Google Play Store.

2. Open the Showmax app and sign in with your email and password.

3. Select the show you want to watch and tap the play icon to start watching.

How to watch Showmax on my iOS/Apple phone

1. Download the Showmax app from the App Store.

2. Open the Showmax app and sign in with your email and password.

3. Select the show you want to watch and tap the play icon to start watching.

Did you know? You can download up to 25 series episodes or movies on your phone. Absolutely everything on Showmax is available for download, whether you’re into blockbuster movies or hard-hitting drama series.

Once you hit play, the show will automatically delete itself after 48 hours to save space on your device.

Sign up for Showmax now and start watching.