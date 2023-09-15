The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it will adhere strictly to the rules and regulations governing its November 4 primaries.

Chairman of the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, Professor Michael Oquaye, said the party is tightening the rules, particularly those governing proxies, to ensure that the primaries are fair and transparent.

He said the NPP is committed to ensuring that the November 4 primaries are free, fair, and credible to ensure unity regardless of who emerges as the candidate.

“In fact, we are streamlining and tightening the rules in such a way that at the end of the day, the NPP will win” Prof Oquaye added.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Mampong MP, Addai Nimo are contesting the flagbearer slot of the party.