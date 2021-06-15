It has emerged that policemen deployed for bullion vans escort are paid a paltry GH¢125.00 weekly.

Aside the money, the officers are not given risk allowance for the life-threatening job, a police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed.

His comment follows the brutal murder of a policeman escorting a bullion van at Korle-Bu in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.

The deceased police officer, General Constable Emmanuel Osei, was with the national SWAT unit with the service number 58449.

Sharing their ordeal on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday, the officer, who has been in service for 23 years, also said most of the weapons used during escort have “all expired”.

“There are situations when you face danger and you cock your gun and it does not fire. It has happened to me many times because the gun has expired. Only God protects us,” he bemoaned.

The death of General Constable Osei of the national SWAT unit, he stated, has demoralised policemen, especially those who escort bullion vans.

“Junior officers are really suffering but our seniors including the IGP seem not to care,” he stressed.