A heartbroken police officer is calling on the police administration to punish those who have failed to secure their welfare.

He said the death of General Constable Emmanuel Osei in a bullion van robbery is as a result of someone’s negligence of duty.

“We get small allowances; our weapons have expired and leadership does not care; heads must roll, he exclaimed.

Slain officer, G/Const. Emmanuel Osei

The policeman who spoke on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday said since the news of Osei’s murder broke, no officer has had the mental fortitude to escort any bullion van.

“Why do we allow innocent police officers to die while people who are supposed to act sit comfortably in their offices; they must be punished,” he added.