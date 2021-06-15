The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has directed all financial institutions to use armoured bullion vans for cash transits.

This follows an attack on a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021, around Korle-Bu in Accra, in which two persons including a policeman providing escort were killed.

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh, has already directed all banks and financial institutions to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting of currencies by end of this month.

Based on this backdrop, BoG has asked all banks to replace all soft-skinned Cash-in-Transit vehicles presently in use with fit-for-purpose armoured-plated vehicles with European Standard B6 ballistic protection for passenger compartment and European Standard B4 for cargo compartment.

Below is the full statement: