Nigerians have applauded the bravery of a 14-year-old girl who reported her father to the police for sexually abusing her.

According to the Lagos State Police Command, the girl stormed their station to demand the arrest of her 45-year-old father, one Mr Kayode Adeyanju.

The teen disclosed to police that her father has been defiling her, and on that fateful day, he made attempts to abuse her again.

However, she said she weaned herself from his grips and while he was away to church, she personally marched to the police.

A statement released by the police reads in full: “The police operatives attached to Ipakodo Division, Ikorodu, on 7th June 2021 at about 1 pm, arrested one Kayode Adeyanju, m, 45, of Redeemed Church, Tinubu Estate, Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, for defiling his biological daughter of 14 years old.

“The survivor personally reported the case at Ipakodo Police Station, Ikorodu on the 7th June 2021, after her horrible ordeal in the hands of her father and the Police operatives arrested the suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and ordered that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation.”