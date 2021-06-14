A middle-aged man has been shot dead in his farm at Wassa Atobiase in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred on Sunday when the deceased went to the farm after church.

Relatives, who are still in a state of shock, narrated the deceased, who is the Abuasuapanyin, left the house at about 1:30 pm.

However, there was no sign of his return as late as 7:pm which was quite unusual, hence they decided to mount a search for him but went to discover his body in a pool of blood.

A family member, Kwabena Mensah, who narrated the incident on Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty said three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

These, he said, were people they highly suspect as they had on several occasions threatened to kill the deceased over a long-standing dispute between them.

Mr Mensah noted the suspects picked up included a husband and wife together with their son.

Meanwhile, the body is currently at the mortuary with the Wassa East District Police Command investigating the matter.