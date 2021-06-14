The Katsina Police Command, Nigeria, has arrested a 13-year-old boy for killing two bandits in the forest.



It was gathered that he was an errand boy for bandit chief Ardo Nashaware, who lived in Birnin Magaji forest in Zamfara State.



According to the command’s spokesperson, Gambo Isah, the minor fled the forest where he allegedly killed the bandits and officers arrested him at his hideout.



The boy, during interrogations, claimed that bandits kidnapped him from his parents under the pretense of assisting in the rearing of cows for his masters.

Instead, he said he was trained on how to use AK-47 weapons and served as a guard for abducted victims.

Consequently, when he was being pressured by his superiors, he discharged his gun and hit two of them.



“The boy, who demonstrated skills in handling AK-47, also confessed to have been bullied by some elderly bandits, who provoked him, and as a result, he picked up an AK-47 rifle and shot dead two of the elderly bandits,” the Police said.