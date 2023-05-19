A 30-year-old man, Kwadwo Afful, has been beaten to death at Sehwi Ahibenso in the Bodi District of the Western North Region for refusing to render an account of wee sold to his boss.

Kwadwo Afful was handed the illegal goods to retail but failed to return the money he had from sales.

He was gang-beaten and his lifeless body was left on the principal street of Ahibenso in the Bodi District of the Western North Region on Thursday morning.

Confirming the sad incident to Adom News, the grandfather of the deceased, Daniel Kwasi Tawiah, explained that he was drawn to the scene by a thick crowd gathered.

He found the deceased’s battered body in a pool of blood.

The Bodi police were immediately informed and the body was picked up and deposited at the Juaboso government hospital morgue for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the suspects are still at large.

However, the brother of the deceased, Oliver Ackah, said the family will not stay unconcerned until all the perpetrators are arrested.

He alleged those who beat his junior brother dead are known in the community.

