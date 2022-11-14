A man almost ruined a church wedding when the service was interrupted after he was caught red-handed stealing.

It was gathered that the yet-to-be identified thief posed as a guest at the wedding which happened on November 12 to get access to the head table.

Reports indicate that the thief stole the bride and bridesmaid’s phones but he was spotted by the minister-in-charge.

The officiating minister raised an alarm and the two phones were quickly retrieved including some cash in his pocket.

Videos shared online captured the moment some wedding guests descended heavily on the thief.

