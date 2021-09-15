Deputy Agric Minister, Yaw Frimpong, has urged farmers to remain calm as prices of foodstuff will soon normalise.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Frimpong said there is a hike in prices of food because the cycle of production is very high across world market.

To him, the issue has become dire this year because of the factors that affected production in 2020 amid the Covid-19 concerns.

“When farmers begin to harvest maize, rice, sorghum, millet and all, you will see that the prices will find their level. This is the process of market, demand and supply, and that thing is going to happen. I can assure you that we will soon reach the Promised Land,” he assured.

His comment comes after experts in the Agricultural industry indicated that they foresee food shortages during the early months of the year 2022, due to current challenges with farming in the country.

Director of monitoring and evaluation at the Chamber of Agric, Kofi Kyeremanteng, on the same show, said the government needs to provide a mop-up strategy, so enough food can be stored across the country.

“What government needs to do is to make sure that when this year’s produce is ready, they provide a mop-up strategy because for the early part of next year, we will have challenges with our food systems,” he cautioned.

However, the Deputy Agric Minister stressed that Ghana will not face food insecurity, adding that factors like the global market for fertilisers, the drought farmers faced among others affected production.

ALSO READ: