Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Gold Stars, Akwasi Adu has insisted they will not be relegated from Ghana Premier League.

Gold Stars has been poor in the ongoing 2023/24 season after a good start.

After 11 games, The Golden Boys sit 17th on the league log with 11 points, winning two, drawing five and losing four.

Their poor start to the campaign has led to the management asking the head coach for the side, Michael Osei to proceed on a short leave.

However, Akwasi Adu insists they will maintain their Premier League status despite their difficult start to the season.

“I can assure our fans that we will not go on relegation because if you look at the point gap, we will still survive,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“Technical changes are part of the game, so we will ensure we stay in the Premier League,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bibiani Gold Stars will be hosted by Bechem United in the matchday 12 games this weekend at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

READ ALSO