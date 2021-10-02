Member of Parliament for Damango and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has charged supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fight for every vote during the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to him, “breaking the eight” would require the party battling for every political space across the country.

“In 2024, in this Savannah Region, the NPP will fight for every vote, we will contest for every vote and we will battle for every political space in all the seven constituencies,” he said.

His comment follows assertions by the President and the leadership of the party that breaking the eight-year election cycle will sustain all the various social intervention programmes put in place to transform the lives of Ghanaians.

Addressing supporters of the party at the Savannah Regional Delegates Conference on Friday, October 1, 2021, Mr Jinapor observed that the party can only achieve this when members work together.

“They say we have to break the eight but we can’t break the eight with just slogans. We will have to break the eight with unity and we have to break the eight with oneness of purpose and we have to break the eight with fighting hard and fighting for every political space,” he added.

The annual regional delegates conference forms part of the NPP’s moves to reorganise and rejuvenate its rank and file towards securing a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.

The conference, which commenced in the Savannah Region, witnessed the presence of national and regional executives of the party, as well as party stalwart, Stephen Ntim, who is gunning for the National Chairmanship position of the party.

Again, the event was graced by former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, General Secretary of the Party, John Boadu amongst others.