The Ghana Football Association [GFA] is determined to improve Women’s football, Kurt Okraku has said.

Women football in the country has struggled for sponsorship over the years.

Good pitches and other logistics have also marred the beauty of women’s game in Ghana with the West African nation struggling to compete with their African counterparts.

There seems to be hope for Women’s football now under the Okraku-led administration.

According to the GFA boss, there is still more room for improvement in a bid to grow the women’s game in Ghana.

“If you speak to all the people into women football, all the club owners, they will show their appreciation of the work being done by this FA,” Mr Okraku told Asempa FM on the Ladies Time Show.

“But there is a lot more to be done, the women’s club needs support and that’s why I will encourage the women with very good social standing to preach the women gospel.

“Because women football needs attention.

“In recent times because of government’s investment in astroturfs, they play on good pitches these days in the Southern side.

“The Northern side will soon get their share of the Astroturfs.

“But on the whole women football needs more pitches, balls, like jerseys and even money,” he added.

The FA has also planned a massive support for the clubs with the collaboration of the Ghana government.

There is also a support scheme under Youth Employment programme to help ameliorate the plight of women football clubs in Ghana.