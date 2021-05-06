The Lagos State Government has said 89 men reported that they were battered by their wives in cases of domestic violence between 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Cecilia Bolaji Dada, made this known on Tuesday, May 4, at a ministerial news conference to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

The commissioner said, in 2020, a total of 46 men reported at the ministry that their wives violated them.

She added that in the first quarter of 2021, 43 men reported that their wives battered them, making it a total of 89 men battered in less than two years.

She said the figure captured only cases reported to WAPA and that some cases had been reported directly to the Ministry of Justice and police station which the ministry might not be aware of.

She further disclosed that a total of 664 women were battered by their husbands in Lagos in the past year, according to cases reported at WAPA.

She said 378 women were abused by their husbands in 2020, while 286 women were battered by their husbands in the first quarter of 2021.