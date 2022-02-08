The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has announced tollbooths across the country will be converted into public urinals.

Mr Amoako-Atta disclosed this during an engagement with the leadership of Road Contractors Association.

“We even want to refurbish all tollbooth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for the use by motorists so that we advise them to desist from that practice where sometimes you see cars stopping on the highway and people getting down to wee-wee as we usually see,” he announced.

The Minister further urged support among the contractors for the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

He noted their support for the levy will help in raising more revenue, part of which will be used to pay road contractors owed by the government.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, while delivering the 2022 budget in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, said drivers who ply tolled roads across the country, will no longer be required to pay tolls.

He said the action was also meant to reduce the heavy traffic where road tolls were found with the directive to take immediate effect once the 2022 budget is approved.

However, Mr Amoako-Atta in a separate communique ordered a halt in all toll collections effective, Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The news was met with agitations from traders along tollbooths in various parts of the country amid calls for an extension.