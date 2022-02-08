The management of the Kasapreko Company Limited has denied engaging in money laundering activities that have led to financial loss to the state.

Media reports alleged that the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages manufacturing and distributing company had been hauled to court in two separate suits over alleged economic and financial crimes.

Press statement

A press statement issued by management said it refuted the claim, adding that the company had never been involved in any money laundering operations.

“We have not been served any suit, neither are we aware of any suit against Kasapreko Company Limited for alleged money laundering,” the statement said.

It said the company had over the years been one of the most tax compliant firms in the country.

“As a matter of fact, in 2019 Kasapreko Company Limited was awarded the Best Indigenous Tax Compliant Company for 2018 by the Ghana Revenue Authority,” the statement said.

It added that the company was in talks with its lawyers for appropriate advice on the malicious media publication, stressing “we will do what is needful to protect our brand.”