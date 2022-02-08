Senegalese trio, Saido Mane, coach Aliou Cissé, keeper Edouard Mendy together with Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar took top honours at the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 individual awards.

The Senegalese forward, Mane was voted as the TotalEnergies Man of the Tournament for his sterling performance throughout the competition.

The Liverpool star scored the winning penalty that ensured Senegal, crowned African champions in Yaoundé on Sunday night, February 6.

The Senegal head coach, Cissé who has been part of the six-year project, has ensured that the team remained top of African rankings for a while, walked away with the Coach of the Tournament.

READ ALSO:

Chelsea shot-stopper, Mendy, recently voted as the best goalkeeper in the world during the FIFA Best awards, once again showed his class and claimed the Continental Goalkeeper of the Tournament award.

Despite not being in the final, Aboubakar’s eight goals in this competition for Cameroon earned him the Umbro Golden Boot.

The CAF Fair Play Award went to the Senegal team.