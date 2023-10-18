The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has denied reports that it has withdrawn its petition to the Chief Justice (CJ), Gertrude Torkornoo, to remove Justice Edward Twum from Cecilia Dapaah’s case.

The OSP on October 12, requested Gertrude Torkornoo to have him recuse himself or remove him from all its cases pending before him based on prejudicial grounds.

It added it will not appear in court to prosecute the case until the judge is changed.

Media reports on Wednesday morning had indicated that the petition accusing the judge of bias had been withdrawn.

In a tweet, the office cautioned the public to disregard such reports.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), has not withdrawn its request to the Chief Justice for the recusal and removal of his Lordship Justice Edward Twum from all cases pending before him involving the OSP,” the tweet read.

It added that “The public is urged to disregard all reports to the contrary.”

Below are the OS’s tweets:

Public Notice



The public is urged to disregard all reports to the… — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) October 18, 2023

Case Update



OSP V Cecilia Dapaah & Daniel Osei Kuffuor (civil case) FT/0074/2023



[Confirmation of freezing and seizure orders by the Special Prosecutor of bank accounts and large sums of money from the home of Cecilia Dapaah].



The case has been adjourned indefinitely, pending…

Meanwhile, the case to confirm the freezing and seizure of Cecilia Dapaah’s bank accounts and large sums of money at her residence has been suspended indefinitely awaiting the guidance of the Chief Justice.

