Okyeame Kwame has said in a recent interview that he defied his parent’s order not to marry his wife Annica.

The Ghanaian rapper who spoke on Angel FM said his parents were not in support of the marriage because they did not like his wife’s religious sect – Jehovah’s Witness.

That notwithstanding, he said they both decided to evade the traditional marriage procedure which would automatically involve both families, and rather went to seal the marriage at the court.

“My parents didn’t agree to our marriage. We lived in Kumasi but we were going to play a show in Accra. When we got to Nkawkaw, my wife who was working in a law firm said if there are about three key types of marriage; an ordinance, customary, Mohammedan, and another one I don’t remember, why can’t we get married?

He said Annica then asked: “So the people who don’t support our marriage, will they come and live with us?” Okyeame responded in the negative adding that they went to register the marriage at Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly right after that.

According to Okyeame Kwame, religion was the only thing that was hindering their nuptials. Apart from that, both families loved each other.

He added he informed his mother about the marriage a night before the ceremony because he understood that he was not going to marry the lady for his mother but for himself.

“Since we won’t live together, why would I marry a lady she wants and not what I want?” he asked.

Okyeame Kwame and Annica are blessed with two children: Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Nsia-Apau.

