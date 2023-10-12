The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has petitioned the Chief Justice to remove Justice Edward Twum from Cecilia Dapaah’s case.

In a Facebook post on Thursday October 12, 2023, the OSP explained that the judge appears to be prejudiced against the institution.

The Office, therefore, requested Gertrude Torkornoo to have him recuse himself or remove him from all its cases pending before him.

It added it will not appear in court to prosecute the case until the judge is changed.

“Consequently, as it stands, the OSP would not and cannot be reasonably expected to be parties to proceedings before the said judge,” the social media post said.

Meanwhile, the Lawyers for embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, have expressed disappointment at what they call the unethical behavior the OSP is exhibiting in the case of the former minister.

The lawyer for Madam Cecilia Dapaah, Victoria Barth, did not mince words and called out the OSP for not giving any prior complaint of the judge’s comments or behaviour that warrants him recusing himself.

The anti-graft body is scheduled to move its application for the court to approve his decision to seize some ¢2.8 million and $590,000 found in the home of Cecilia Dapaah and the freezing of her bank accounts on suspicion of being tainted properties.

This is after the court on Wednesday granted an application by lawyers of Cecilia Dapaah to move the hearing date of the confirmation to a much earlier date [today, Thursday, October 12] than the initial October 18 date.