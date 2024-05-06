The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a significant milestone in its procurement procedures, resulting in substantial cost savings for election operations.

Chairperson, Jean Mensa revealed that the commission successfully decreased the per capita election cost from $13 in 2016 to $7 in 2020, amounting to a remarkable $19 million saving for the nation.

At a press conference on May 6th, Jean Mensa stressed the commission’s dedication to enhancing efficiency and transparency over recent years.

Since 2020, the EC has adopted an open competitive bidding process for procurements, with nearly 95% of acquisitions advertised in local newspapers.

This approach, Mrs Mensa stated, not only ensures value for money in services and materials but also fosters significant competition, resulting in a notable reduction in procurement expenses.

“… As such with approximately 95% of our procurement advertised in the local newspapers we can obtain value for money for our services and materials. It has equally ejected competition to our procurement drastically reducing the prices at which we procure our material.

“It is not a wonder that we managed to lower the cost of our election from $13 per head in 2016 to $7.7 per head in 2020 and saved our nation a substantial amount of $19 million,” she stated.

