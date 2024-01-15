Education Minister, Osei Yaw Adutwum has called upon the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to collaborate with tertiary institutions in reassessing the current tertiary education system in the country.

The Minister emphasized that, the proposed review of the higher education system should incorporate specific measures to accommodate students from pre-tertiary institutions who are pursuing courses related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Dr Adutwum highlighted that some pre-tertiary students are already undergoing training in computer sciences and other IT-related courses, underscoring the importance of a smooth transition into tertiary institutions to allow them to fully explore their potential.

“You go to Accra High and you see they are doing engineering science. We have new STEM schools that are functioning from Abomusu to Kasempe. In all these places, children are inventing and flying drones at Afia Kobi Ampem.”

“Our tertiary institutions have to now begin to look at how they accommodate the learning views of these new students who are using their minds and using their hands in designing robots and doing so many unique things.”

Speaking at a conference on the Future of AI and ICT in education in Ghana in Accra, he explained that, NACCA has already designed new high school curricula that align with university courses.

“We are in the fourth industrial revolution. We changing facilities and building more schools. Equipping existing and new schools and therefore, at the pre-tertiary level things are changing. At the tertiary level rapid transformation is necessary in order to take advantage of the unique talents that Ghanaian youth possess” Dr. Adutwum added.

