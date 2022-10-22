The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA), has expressed confidence they made an impact with their strike.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen, GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng stated that they have been able to make a loud statement with the strike.

According to him, they have been successful in convincing consumers that they are not the cause of the increases in the prices of goods and services.

“We have been able to make a statement, a very loud statement and it is well pronounced. What we wanted to trumpet to the world to hear has been heard,” he said.

His remark was in response to a question from the host about whether GUTA has been able to obtain what it sought from the government.

According to the GUTA President, they have been able to get the government to give them a listening ear.

“Trade Minister organised a meeting with the President for us and we went there to negotiate as well as put forth a number of recommendations that would help the country as a whole.”

Dr Obeng stated that the government has agreed to factor in their recommendation into the discussion with the International Monetary Fund.

GUTA members closed their shops on Wednesday in protest of the high cost of doing business in recent times.

They also insisted that the continuous plummeting of the Cedi on the forex market and the high inflation rate have eroded their capital and exacerbated their plight.

GUTA wants this action to be a “pinch” on government to urgently address their concerns.

But after a meeting with the government the union suspended its strike action.

The strike suspension was contained in a press release signed by the General Secretary of the Association, Alpha A. Shaban.

According to the release, the decision comes on the back of a meeting with the King of the Ga State, Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II who has promised to take the matter up to the appropriate authorities for urgent solution.

GUTA has, thus, called on traders who had participated in the strike action to reopen their shops, as the Association’s leadership continues to pursue the process for an immediate solution.