Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, Kwesi Appiah, has expressed his satisfaction with the players training ahead of the new season football season.

The Porcupine Warriors have opened pre-season at Beposo ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana football campaign.

The playing body have so far gone through series of training sessions under Prosper Narteh Ogum who has returned to the club as part of the four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Having witnessed the training session, Kwesi Appiah lauded the playing body for their aggressiveness.

According to him, he hopes the aggressiveness of the players at the training ground will come to bear in their games ahead of the new football campaign.

“I have seen the aggressiveness during the training and I am impressed,” the former Black Stars coach told the club website.

“However, we are looking forward to seeing it in matches. We have total belief in you and we hope that you end the season very well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the club has improved the quality of the playing body following the arrival of Andrews Ntim, Nanabayin Amoah and Yahaya Dawuni.

Asante Kotoko will open their 2023/24 Ghana football season with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The new football season will kick off in September later this year.

