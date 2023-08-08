Head of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC), Kwesi Appiah, has appealed to the fans of the club not to focus on immediate success.

His comments come following the unveiling of Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of the team. The former WAFA boss replaces Seydou Zerbo.

Narteh Ogum led the Porcupine Warriors to Premier League success in the 2020/21 season in his first year at the club but parted ways with the club due to a misunderstanding with the then Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana football season.

However, the former Black Stars head coach has called on the fans to be patient and not to expect any success soon.

He, however, admits that Asante Kotoko is a big club and fans want success but stressed that the ambition is to have a good team that can compete and not an immediate success, adding that the team will begin to win in three years’ time.

“I believe that Asante Kotoko is a big club and everyone expects us to win but the intention of the King, Otumfuo is to give the coach free hands and build a team.

“The ambition is not an immediate success but in three years’ time so we plead for your support,” he added.

Asante Kotoko are expected to begin pre-season on Tuesday, August 8 at Beposo ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana football season which gets underway in September later this year.

The Porcupine Warriors will begin their campaign with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Having finished at the 4th spot last season, Asante Kotoko will hope to improve their performance in the upcoming season.

