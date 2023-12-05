The Director of Public Relations at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Cassandra Twum Ampofo, has stated that no school has received approval to ask first-year students to pay registration fees.

Her response was prompted by a caller’s complaint on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme alleging that, the head mistress of Ngleshie Amanfrom Senior High School (SHS) was demanding a registration fee of GHC70 from students.

The caller further claimed the school was selling sandals for GHC120 and uniforms for the same amount.

Sounding upset, the caller urged the Education Ministry to promptly investigate the matter.

In response, Madam Twum Ampofo, said charging such amounts was illegal.

She clarified that, the harmonized prospectus added to the placement form, categorizes sub-items for each student.

Ms. Twum Ampofo explained that, during the verification process, students are not required to pay any fees.

Therefore, if a school demands money for registration, it is deemed illegal.

In her view, uniforms are part of the government’s responsibility hence they are covered under the free Senior High School (SHS) package.

“No school has approval to ask first-year students to pay registration fees. During the verification process, students don’t pay anything. If a school is taking money for registration, then it’s illegal. Uniforms are part of the government’s responsibility and are covered under the free SHS package” she stated.

Ms. Twum Ampofo assured that GES will conduct an investigation into the concerns raised by parents.

