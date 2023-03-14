The Ga Mantse, Nii Teiko Tsuru II, is agitated over what he described as disregard and mistreatment of Gas on their own land.

According to the Ga King, his people are sad about the situation.

“Ga Dangbe is sad, sad because of a lot of things that are being done against us. That is why I am speaking in English today and I want you to hear we are sad!

“We are sad about the way we are being treated in the capital. People just get up, go to a place like Agbogbloshie and start building why? Without even consulting a traditional authority,” he said.

The Ga Mantse made these remarks during a visit by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Mr Alan Kyerematen to his palace on Monday.

He stated that Gas have the ability to decide the outcome of the 2024 general election, thus, should be recognised as key stakeholders in the affairs of the country.

“We will decide this election in 2024 because Accra is the pivot of the election. Accra is Ghana and Ghana is Accra, don’t take us for granted,” he pointed out.

The Ga Mantse pledged his support and that of Gas in general election if Mr Kyerematen would formalise his relationship with them.

“Build a social contract with the Ga-Adangbe people and you will see the light. Reiterating the number of people you have mentioned of Ga descent, Obetsebi Lamptey, Ako Adjei and all, are great men who stood and fought for this party. If you win your bid, which we pray you do, don’t forget the toil of these great leaders whose will, thought and process made this party what it is today,” he said.

“Remember that the Ga’s have laid down their lives for you,” he added.

On his part, the former Trade and Industry Minister has been making some promises on the back of the Ga King’s remarks.

According to Mr Kyerematen, he will transform Accra if he becomes president of Ghana.

He added that he will ensure that Ga’s feature very prominently in government.

“In our party our symbol is the elephant and we know that it is the symbol of the Ga State. All Gas naturally belong to the NPP and there is a spiritual connectivity between our symbols…. The role that the Ga community has played in bringing us to power must be appreciated by our party. And so if it is God’s will that I lead this party and I become president, I will make sure that Ga’s feature very prominently in government,” he assured.