Mohammed Ibrahim, uncle of trooper Imoro Sherrif, who was attacked and killed at Ashaiman Taifa, has said they have no issue with the police for claiming that the incident occurred after he visited a female friend.

In a detailed statement on Sunday, the police said their investigations “revealed that on March 3, the deceased had visited a female friend at Ashaiman Newtown at about 10:30 pm and left the place in the middle of the night at about 01:30 am, on March 4.”

The soldier belonging to the 3rd Battalion Infantry in Sunyani who was raised at Ashaiman was subsequently attacked by some men.

But reacting to the statement by the police on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Mr Ibrahim said their late son is old enough to take decisions when it comes to his love life but he strongly believes that he has no girlfriend as claimed by the police.

“Our boy was good at playing trumpet and knows a lot of people. If they claim he went to visit his girlfriend, then we couldn’t have stopped him from going out with someone, as a 21-year-old, he is old enough to take decisions.

“But as a family, we all know that Imoro Sherrif has no girlfriend but if the police are claiming he went to visit a female friend, then we have nothing to say,” he said.