Bechem United head coach, Bismark Kobby-Mensah says they were denied precious three points against Asante Kotoko.

The Hunters crawled back to snatch a point against the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday seven game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Peter Acquah scored the home side before Augustine Okrah scored in the second half as the former FA Cup champions secured a point.

Okrah had earlier scored a goal and was flagged as a handball by the Assistant Referee Two.

Speaking after the game, the former Great Olympics and Karela United head trainer said they were denied precious points against Asante Kotoko.

“A bit disappointed. I think that we have been denied a very precious three points from a bad decision from the linesman, line two but at the end of the day, it is part of the game,” he told StarTimes.

“I think in the second half we came out with the same approach, tactical approach and I think we were a far better team, created more chances and also denied a very precious goal. I don’t want to talk about the referee. I want to talk about the goal, the disallowed goal. I think it is a bad, big error from the line two,” he added.

Bechem United sit 12th on the league log with 8 points. Kobby Mensah and his charges will hope to return to winning ways when they host Great Olympics in the matchday eight games at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Wednesday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.