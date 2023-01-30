Some of the first cohort of students of Faith Kids Academy of Excellence have shared their experiences with Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In an interview on Prime Morning, the students revealed that they fasted and prayed every month as part of their preparations for the exam.

When asked whether they were pressured by the school as the first batch to do well, they said, “Yes, we did monthly fasting from January to October from 6:00am to 12:30pm every day.”

Being the first batch, one of the graduates, Benedicta Boadu, said she was afraid before the paper due to myths about BECE she was told by some people.

“I was a bit tensed when we were going to write the exams, because it was my first time writing a national exam. All eyes were on me, and I was thinking that it was going to be difficult because I’ve heard from many people that BECE is hard when you don’t learn,” she told Roselyn Felli.

But after writing the first few subjects, the tension vanished as she realized it was not as difficult as people claimed. She had aggregate 7.

The other candidates, including Regina Boafor and Elvis Acheampong, had aggregate 8 respectively.

Their major subject of fear was Integrated Science, but they were able to write and pass.

The students have been able to make the school proud, as expected, and are well prepared to continue their courses of study at their selected senior high schools.

Meanwhile, they expressed their gratitude to the teachers and Management of the school for contributing to their academic excellence.

“I want to thank the school for all their devotion and time. For all their tutelage and guidance throughout the years,” Elvis Acheampong acknowledged.

They encouraged the next cohort to be focused on their studies and to invest in prayer in order to achieve the same results they did.