Nurses at the Manhyia Government Hospital say they want an unqualified apology in person and in writing from the embattled NSS boss and not on social media.

An audio of the Regional National Service boss, Opoku Mensah, spewing invectives on a nurse on Sunday over how she addressed her daughter who is a doctor at the facility has attracted public condemnation.

Though calm has returned to the facility with nurses and doctors working together, the nurses say they back calls to go on strike if Mr Mensah stays at post.

According to the nurses, Mr Opoku’s conduct during the altercation with the nurse showed that he is unfit for his office and must, therefore, be sacked.



“The Public Services Commission and government, for that matter, should sack the said regional director immediately because he is not fit for the director position he holds in the public service. He had absolutely NO RIGHT to enter Manhyia District Hospital and verbally abuse and threaten the nurse in question, who was on duty at the time,” they said.







