Uruguay striker, Luis Suarez, says they will put their lives on the line to beat Ghana in their final group game at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The South Americans who halted Ghana’s chances of playing in the semifinals 12 years ago in South Africa will come up again at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.

According to the former Liverpool and Barcelona forward, all the Uruguayan players will put their lives on the line in order to beat Ghana and hopefully qualify for the next round.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game on Friday, Suarez said his country has made it a must for them to beat Ghana.

“We have one point and the final match against Ghana is do and die. We have no option than to win to make our fans happy,” he said.

“We are going to put our lives and soul into this last match, Ghana is a good team but we know them, we have beaten them before and we know how to beat them again.

“We have watched their video clips and they have a porous defense, we will utilize that to beat them,” he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.