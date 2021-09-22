Tempers are rising among family members and neighbors of Josephine Payin Simons, the pregnant woman who was allegedly kidnapped at Takoradi about a week ago.

Their anger follows the comment of the Western Regional Minister and MP for Takoradi Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah that preliminary investigations conducted by the Medical doctor at Axim as reported to him by National Security Officials indicate that the whole pregnancy story of Josphine was fake.

He said both Josephine and the husband must be investigated.

“From their preliminary investigations, NIB suspects that this whole story was fake and that the medical doctor who has even looked at her revealed she wasn’t pregnant. That is the immediate information that we have. The police are still with her,” he said.

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, made these revelations in an interview with Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye on Kessben FM.

But, in an interview with some family members by Joy News’ Ina-Thalia Quansah, they said they have records to show that indeed Josphine was pregnant.

The family said they, therefore, find it difficult to understand why the doctors at the Axim hospital would say otherwise.

“Our daughter was pregnant. She has been pregnant from month one to nine and we could not have loaded her stomach with any other thing to pretend she is pregnant,” Paapa Essel, uncle to Josephine Payin Simons said.

Watch the video below for more:

READ ALSO: