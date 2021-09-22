Ghana's population now 30.8 million - Statistical Service

Provisional figures from the Ghana Statistical Service puts Ghana’s current population at 30.8 million.

This forms part of the outcome of the 2021 Population and Housing Census, which started in June.

According to Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Annim, this represents a 6.1 million increase from the 24.7 million recorded during the last count in 2010.

The gender demography also revealed that 50.7% of the national figure are females while males make up 49.3%.

Speaking to stakeholders in Accra during the announcement, the Statistician described the 2.1% growth rate recorded as the slowest since independence.

Per the 2021 PHC computations, “Ghana’s population has grown five-fold over the past seven decades,” Prof Annim said on Wednesday, September 22.

Greater Accra remains the most populated area with 5.4 million people, compared to the 4 million recorded in 2010. It is followed by the Ashanti Region’s 5.4 million from 4.8 million recorded during the last count.

The Ahafo Region, however, has the smallest population with 600,000 people.

Meanwhile, the final results of the 2021 PHC are expected to be announced in November 2021.

But the Statistical Service believes that certified figures in the day will not vary significantly from what has been revealed on Wednesday.