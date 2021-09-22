Some angry supporters of the ruling NPP have locked up their party’s office at Akyem Apedwa in the Abuakwa South constituency of the Eastern Region.

Clad in red armbands and chanting war songs, the supporters also burnt flags and other party paraphernalia expressed their displeasure over the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Kojo Ofori Safo.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated Akosua Asabea Annah to replace Kojo Ofori Safo who has spent two years in office as MCE for Abuakwa South.

But, the angry supporters said all positions in Abuakwa South have been hijacked by people of Kyebi descent, leaving other communities, a situation they say is unacceptable.

“Our action is to tell the President that we are not happy with the nomination of Akosua Asabea Annah. We have ceased to work for the party, he should go and bring his family members to come and work since he only listens to chiefs and people of Kyebi. We have never enjoyed a single appointment despite our support for the party since 1992. We vote massively for NPP and win all polling stations and yet nothing to show for our loyalty” the angry supporters said.

“We are saddened. Apedwa votes for NPP more than Kyebi. The MCE who has been removed is from Apedwa, he spent only two years as MCE. The Kyebi Palace put pressure on President Akufo Addo to change the MCE a few days before the announcement of the MMDCEs. So are we making MCE position reserve for royals in Kyebi” former Women Organizer for NPP at Apedwa Awo Ntiamoa, alleged.

Watch the video below for more.

