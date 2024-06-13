The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, says the party will remain vigilant before, during, and after the 2024 general elections.

According to him, despite widespread dissatisfaction with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for shepherding the country into hardship, it will stop at nothing to retain power.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday, Mr Kwetey said for this reason, the NDC cannot be complacent and assume that the current economic meltdown and public dissatisfaction would automatically lead to electoral victory in the December polls.

“It’s normal in politics sometimes to see a level of frustration, anger, disappointment, the economic meltdown and the suffering that is going on and assume that somehow that is going to be enough for you to win an election.”

“But I can tell you that for many of us who wrestled to take NPP out of power the last time when they were in power, we know that you are never complacent, especially when you’re dealing with a desperate political party. This particular political party we are dealing with here is literally an entity that cares about nothing but power,” he noted.

Labelling the NPP as power-hungry, Mr Kwetey said the NPP despite waiting to lead the country failed at governing the people adding “[they have] no principles, no conditions, just do anything for power.”

He warned NDC members against underestimating the NPP’s desperation, citing their alleged willingness to employ any means necessary to retain power, including election malpractices.

“So if there’s any group that thinks that it’s going to be easy taking out these very desperate people, especially after they have spent eight years, eight years that they have profited, corrupted the system, made all kinds of money, totally destroyed the economy and they are afraid that they are going to be prosecuted.”

“The desperation is even more massive. So I’m actually surprised that anybody will be thinking that it’s a done deal when you know the level of desperation that we are facing with this political party,” the NDC General Secretary said.

He urged his party members to remain focused on ensuring the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general elections rather than being distracted by potential future gains.

“You need to make sure you keep your eye on the ball and forget about all the difficulties that the economy is going through, don’t assume that that alone is going to land you into victory. Remain focused and let’s make sure we cross the line,” Mr Kwetey said.

ALSO READ: