The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Ken Attafuah, has pledged to address the concerns of striking workers.

The workers have been on strike for several days, demanding better pay, improved working conditions, and enhanced job security.

After a crucial meeting with the National Labour Commission, Professor Attafuah conveyed the management’s willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with the striking employees.

He highlighted the importance of finding a resolution that serves the best interests of all parties involved.

Professor Attafuah emphasised that the management is committed to addressing the issues raised by the workers, recognising the impact of their well-being on the overall efficiency of the NIA.

He stressed that resolving the strike promptly is vital for the continued progress and effectiveness of the NIA’s operations.

“After listening to us and listening to the national union representing the striking workers, the National Labour Commission has directed the national union to ensure that the striking workers return to work.

“There is nothing for Ken Attafuah to do, there is nothing. But we are negotiating under the leadership of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission in good faith in the interest of Mother Ghana, and we are going to continue to do that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Identification Authority staff has announced the suspension of their indefinite strike, which began on June 10, 2024.

The decision to pause the industrial action comes as the union prepares for crucial discussions with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) scheduled for Friday, June 14.

ALSO READ: