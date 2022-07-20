Artisans of the Suame Magazine as well as the youth in the Ashanti Region have said they will not stop registering their displeasure if their bad roads are not fixed.

Their comments come after they had to hoot at and pelt stones and sachet water at the Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Monday, July 18, 2022, over failed promises in the constituency.

Residents of the area on Friday blocked the highway and warned of more demonstrations if the MP and the Akufo-Addo-led government fail to fix the deteriorating road which they say has claimed one life.

The MP who is also the Majority Leader had gone to inspect the progress of work on the abandoned highway but was chased out by the irate residents.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, the leader of the youth, Osman, who seems not worried about the disturbances they caused on Monday said they voted for the MP so it was his duty to also fulfill his promises.

He explained that the residents were going through a lot in Suame but the MP has refused to fulfill all the promises he made to them.

The youth, he said, is very angry hence the MP’s presence angered them and that is why they pelted him with water.

Listen to Osman in the audio below:

