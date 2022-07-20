A former Chief of Staff under the Kufuor administration has called for reconciliation between the newly elected national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the losers.

Mr Mpiani noted that it is prudent for this to be done to avoid bitterness in the party.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews’ Blessed Sogah on Monday, he underscored that after every election, it is required of winners to “talk to the losers, bring them in. After all, it is for the party and in any election you are always going to have losers and winners.

“If you want a good administration, if you want cohesion in the party, the leadership, that is those who were elected, it should be their duty to try to bring everybody on board.

“Initially people will not be [happy] naturally disappointed, might have lost some monies here and there and therefore egos bruised or something like that so after some time, not too long a time, three to four days, the victors, especially the Chairman and the General Secretary should take it upon themselves to bring everybody on board,” he advised.

Meanwhile, defeated National Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has said he cannot work with Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B.

He stated unequivocally that he will turn down any offer from Nana B, the elected National Organiser for the Party.

“Nobody should underrate me. I can’t work under Nana B; sorry, I cannot. I am a party member [and will always be available to work for it],” he said in an interview on Adom FM.

The party has urged all aspirants of the just-ended National Delegates’ Conference to put their differences aside and unite for victory in the 2024 elections.

The party’s leadership has served notice it will be embarking on a reconciliation tour across all polling stations, constituencies and regional offices to settle internal conflicts for a united front in their quest to ‘break the eight’.