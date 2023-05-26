General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has hinted that there are plans to build a modern pitch for both local and international matches.

Stadia used for the Ghana Premier League games have been questioned due to their deteriorating nature.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Mr Harrison Addo, however, admitted that the cost of such a project is the major delaying factor.

He added that acquiring resources like land in the capital cities becomes a barrier to executing their plans.

“The plans are available and once we get the resources we will do it. Just like Prampram, there are a number of fields we are building there,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Sometimes money is not the only barrier but the land. Finding the space has been expensive in Greater Accra so we keep managing the fields that are left.

“For instance, McDan is overused by football teams because of the unavailability of alternatives. so you can watch football throughout the day at the Park. And reducing the number of teams in the competitions to lessen the burden on the field will also be another problem.”

He also added that money received from FIFA can’t be solely channelled into building stadium because other problems exist which equally needs monetary attention.

