General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has defended the appointment of Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach was appointed to steer the team following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s abysmal performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Cameroon.

The decision by the country’s football governing body was criticized and questioned by many football enthusiasts.

However, the Black Stars drew goalless with the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before holding Nigeria to a 1-1 drawn game at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Ghana secured qualification for the Mundial following the results but the team failed to perform at the Mundial in Qatar, recording just a win in three games and exited the tournament after finishing bottom in Group H.

Despite the poor performance of the team, Prosper Harrison Addo insists the Football Association made the right decision by appointing the former Ghana international to lead the team to the World Cup.

“I don’t get the assertion that Otto Addo was a part-time coach,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Otto Addo was able to qualify us for the World Cup but we made that decision because we needed someone who can lead the team to qualify us for the World Cup.

“The Nigerians were confused because they did not know our tactics for the game.

“However, on the field, things did not work for us but it does not mean we made a bad decision by appointing Otto Addo as the head coach of the team for the World Cup,” he added.

Following Ghana’s early exit, Otto Addo announced his resignation as the head coach of the Black Stars. Chris Hughton, who served as the technical advisor of the team, has been appointed on a 21-month deal as Addo’s successor.

