The National Security Ministry has assured Ghanaians that there is nothing to fear amidst the growing terrorism threats.

According to the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, the Ministry is on top of the situation.

He stated that the Ministry will do whatever it takes to ensure the nation’s security is not compromised in any way.

When he took his turn at the Information Ministry’s Meet The Press series on Sunday, he said the country has robust security and intelligence architecture to deal with such matters.

He stated that the security agencies could not function properly without the support and cooperation of Ghanaians.

With this, he charged all Ghanaians to be on the look for suspicious characters and report the same to the security agencies for onward action.

Ghanaian security agencies

“We are a proud people with robust security and intelligence architecture, but it is not complete when Ghanaians are not on board with us.”

“That is why we are here today to seek the support of all Ghanaians. We are not panicking, we are on top of the situation, but we need the help of everybody in our jurisdiction.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, May 24, the Ministry will launch a campaign to assist Ghanaians in reporting possible terror attacks.

The campaign is dubbed “See something, say something”.