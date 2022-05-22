The Ghana Police Service is cautioning persons seeking to exploit the Nkoranza clashes for their own interests to desist from the act.

The Police said their motives will not deter them from discharging their constitutional mandate in maintaining law and order in the country.

The Police made this known in a press statement issued on Sunday, May 22, and signed by its Director-General of Public Affairs.

“However, we would like to caution those who are capitalising on the crisis for their own interests to desist from it, since that will not deter us from executing our constitutional mandate.”

Meanwhile, it disclosed that all suspects arrested in connection to clashes have been arraigned and remanded.

It also said it going after others who have been identified as having been involved in the violent attacks as well.

“So far, all the suspects arrested in connection with the disturbances have been put before the court and remanded into lawful custody.”

“We are pursuing others who have been identified for their involvement in the violent attacks and those who escaped from lawful custody, to bring them to face justice.”

Below is the full statement