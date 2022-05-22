A past student of the University of Ghana (UG) has landed a new job with tech giant Microsoft as the Chief of Staff.

Abigail Amoakoa Okyere will work as a member of the Cloud Security Engineering division of the company.

Excited about the great news of her appointment, Abigail took to LinkedIn to share her happiness and accomplishment.

She wrote, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining Microsoft to help drive change, implement strategies and above all, contribute to empowering individuals and organisations as a member of the Could Security Engineering division.”

The University of Ghana has since congratulated her on her appointment.

“Hearty congratulations to University of Ghana alumna, Abigail Amoakoa Okyere, on your appointment as Chief of Staff at Microsoft. We celebrate your great achievement,” the posted on Twitter, Sunday.

Hearty congratulations to @UnivofGh Alumna, Abigail Amoakoa Okyere, on your appointment as Chief of Staff at @microsoftcanada.

We celebrate your great achievement.#IntegriProcedamus@univers1057fm_ pic.twitter.com/EFaZNmpnZp — University of Ghana (@UnivofGh) May 22, 2022

Abigail studied Bachelor of Science in Administration and Accounting at the University of Ghana.

She also attained her master’s degree at the University of British Columbia, where acquired a Master of Business Administration.