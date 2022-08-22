President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for cooperation between security forces in the country and the civilian population to help ward off terrorists and their operations from the country.

He made this call at a meeting with regional service commanders and top-ranked officers of the security services as part of his three-day tour of the Upper West Region.

President Akufo-Addo vowed that the country was not going to allow any terrorist implantation.

”We are going to prevent any implantation of terrorists in this country. You cannot do it by yourself, you need a cordial relationship with the civilian population. So that has to be an important part of your planning and thinking at all stages. How can you foster a good relationship with your civilian counterparts so that you can work together to protect f us?”

The President said the government is also looking at initiating some social intervention programmes in the border towns to help win the hearts and minds of the people living in these sensitive areas.

President Akudo-Addo revealed that many of these projects are already underway.

He also spoke of efforts being made to equip the security agencies in fighting terrorists and their elements from entering the country.